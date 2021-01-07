Pre-Loved January: Paris

It was hubby's 50th birthday and we spent the weekend in Paris. Cold and wet, but we didn't care. The Teenager was then 8 years old and his first great delight was going round and round in the circular swing doors at the Hilton Hotel entrance, much to the Concierge's amusement!



We travelled there by Eurostar Train and enjoyed so many of our favourite places - the Louvre, Tuileries Garden, Champs Elysées, Les Invalides, the Seine and the Tour Eiffel as well as finding a lovely back street "proper" French restaurant without the tourists for his special dinner. A beautiful city.



This iconic view is, of course, taken from high up on the Eiffel Tower.