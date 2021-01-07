Previous
Next
Pre-Loved January: Paris by casablanca
Photo 1378

Pre-Loved January: Paris

It was hubby's 50th birthday and we spent the weekend in Paris. Cold and wet, but we didn't care. The Teenager was then 8 years old and his first great delight was going round and round in the circular swing doors at the Hilton Hotel entrance, much to the Concierge's amusement!

We travelled there by Eurostar Train and enjoyed so many of our favourite places - the Louvre, Tuileries Garden, Champs Elysées, Les Invalides, the Seine and the Tour Eiffel as well as finding a lovely back street "proper" French restaurant without the tourists for his special dinner. A beautiful city.

This iconic view is, of course, taken from high up on the Eiffel Tower.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
@jamibann One that made me think of you this morning!
January 7th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous view.
January 7th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
Paris is a wonderful city. Great view!
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise