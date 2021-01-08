Pre-Loved January: Chatsworth

It is 1ºC here today and I have just come home from my permitted exercise walk locally on a grey dull day.
So what better than to turn to a pre-loved image from a sunnier day? This is Chatsworth in Derbyshire. If you are a Pride and Prejudice fan, Chatsworth is one house that has been used as Pemberly and the Duchess of Devonshire, owner of the house, believes Jane Austen had it in mind as she wrote, though others believe it was Lyme Park in Cheshire.
I spent a marvellous day there in October 2019 meeting the delightful Ken and Louise @weezilou and Pam @pamknowler for the first time. It felt like we had known each other forever and they were the warmest, friendliest people, full of fun and laughter. A treasure to recall on a grey January day. Just look at that sky and those smiles :)
Will email you tomorrow, sorry for the delay. Had a busy week. Just going to ring my sister and then off to bed, it is 10 pm here.