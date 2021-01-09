Pre-Loved January: Summer and Winter

This is the same section of mountain, the first taken in June and the second in December. It is at the top of the Panoramabahn gondola that carries you from Hollersbach village up onto the Kitzbühler mountain range and ski area in Austria.



The little reservoir you can see in the first image is used as a supply for snowmaking early in the season, should supplies of the white stuff be low. Completely invisible under the snow in Winter.



We have hiked these mountains many times and the boys have skied here, while I have walked in my snowboots and met them at mountain alms for Heiße Schokolade mit Sahne und Rhum (hot chocolate with cream and rum) and a large bowl of Austrian Suppe, such as Gulaschsuppe (goulash soup) or Frittatensuppe (a clear soup with strips of pancake). The Teenager almost always goes for Schinken-Käse Toast (toasted cheese and ham).



It is one of our favourite areas of Austria. A joy whatever the season. One day we shall return again. Can't wait!