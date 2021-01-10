Pre-Loved January: Swallows & Amazons

The lake is Coniston, the farm buildings in the foreground are Bank Ground Farm, but to readers of the Arthur Ransome series of books, they are Holly Howe. This is the holiday base for the Walker family in the books and the setting for Swallows and Amazons, Winter Holiday and Swallowdale.



We have stayed here twice, once in Winter and once in Autumn It is still a working farm that supplements its income with paying guests in rooms or cottages and has a little tearoom attached.



We took our little Mirror dinghy with us and the boys sailed to "Wild Cat Island" as it is known in the books. In real life it is a blend of a few islands but the secret harbour that makes it so distinctive is on Peel Island at the opposite end of the lake to where we were staying, more than 4 miles away, so it was a long sail there and back! It was a highly exciting moment when they landed and set foot on the island! The stuff of childhood dreams.



Coniston is also well known for the artist John Ruskin, whose home "Brantwood" was here and now houses a tearoom, gardens and museum. Also the lake is famed for Donald Campbell's speed record attempts and his ultimate death during an attempt in Bluebird on 4th January 1967.



The Lake District remains to me one of the most beautiful areas in England and is stuffed full of iconic sights and history.