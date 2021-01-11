Pre-Loved January: Scotland

While our Teenager, who was then just 16 years old, was busy trekking up to Everest Base Camp in the Himalayas, Hubby and I took the opportunity of a break in honour of our Silver Wedding and Scotland was our choice.



After a lovely couple of days in Edinburgh en route, we then spent a week in the Glencoe area. Stunning mountains and lochs, red squirrels, deer and birds and still plenty of snow to be had as April began.



We stayed in a cottage at a wee place called Ballachulish, which is at the place where Loch Leven meets Loch Linnhe. Such a beautiful spot. Really must return one day and take the Teenager with us. He would love it!