Pre-Loved January: Scotland by casablanca
Photo 1382

Pre-Loved January: Scotland

While our Teenager, who was then just 16 years old, was busy trekking up to Everest Base Camp in the Himalayas, Hubby and I took the opportunity of a break in honour of our Silver Wedding and Scotland was our choice.

After a lovely couple of days in Edinburgh en route, we then spent a week in the Glencoe area. Stunning mountains and lochs, red squirrels, deer and birds and still plenty of snow to be had as April began.

We stayed in a cottage at a wee place called Ballachulish, which is at the place where Loch Leven meets Loch Linnhe. Such a beautiful spot. Really must return one day and take the Teenager with us. He would love it!
11th January 2021

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This photo is glorious!
January 11th, 2021  
Ingrid
Beautiful picture!
January 11th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
Looks so peaceful
January 11th, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Fabulous. Love the Glencoe region of Scotland
January 11th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful view.
January 11th, 2021  
