Pre-Loved January: Austria by casablanca
Photo 1383

Pre-Loved January: Austria

At this time of year, I always find myself longing for snow. It was snowing heavily the day I was born and I have loved snow my life long.

Sadly it is 8ºC out of my window this morning and raining! So after my memory visit to Scotland yesterday and its snow topped peaks, I turn to my beloved Austria. This is a little snapshot taken out of the window of a gondola, coming down through the clouds into the valley and I loved the little peep of the homes there, precariously perched on the frozen mountainside through the gap in the mist. SOOC, just the way it looks. No wonder I love it there!
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous shot of the mountains showing in between the clouds. Another of my most-loved countries to visit. Fav.
January 12th, 2021  
