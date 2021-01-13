Pre-Loved January: Birthdays Past

Celebrating my birthday today, so will post what we got up to in our Lockdown birthday way tomorrow just for fun!



This was 8 years ago and we were at the theatre in London watching the four-hander comedy version of The 39 Steps, which was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Then we wandered along The Strand and ate dinner at the iconic Simpsons, a magnifcent ancient eating establishment.



If you are not familiar with which theatres are where in London, I am standing in Piccadilly and immediately to my left is the famed statue of Eros and the ever changing lights of the advertising up on the buildings.



Looking forward to the day when birthdays mean theatre visits again and wandering around London without a care in the world.