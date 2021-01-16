Previous
Snowfall by casablanca
Photo 1387

Snowfall

Another diversion from my pre-loved pictures to bring you the excitement of snow in my area this morning!

At 9am, I am out there in the snow in my snowboots, nightie and dressing gown, looking for photos and the Teenager snapped me on his phone. The light is rather flat and grey, but finally I have snow!

But just an hour later, the snow had turned to rain and now it is all gone again.

So my snow boots got just 5 minutes use so far this year LOL! And the picnicking teddy bears, who live outside my back door, had a brief Winter holiday before returning back to the usual southern English Winter wetness.

But at least I had a glimpse........
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
arthur clark
Thank you,yes we are doing O.K.,fed up of seeing the four wall all day.Just waiting for our 'jab' now
January 16th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
January 16th, 2021  
