Snowfall

Another diversion from my pre-loved pictures to bring you the excitement of snow in my area this morning!



At 9am, I am out there in the snow in my snowboots, nightie and dressing gown, looking for photos and the Teenager snapped me on his phone. The light is rather flat and grey, but finally I have snow!



But just an hour later, the snow had turned to rain and now it is all gone again.



So my snow boots got just 5 minutes use so far this year LOL! And the picnicking teddy bears, who live outside my back door, had a brief Winter holiday before returning back to the usual southern English Winter wetness.



But at least I had a glimpse........