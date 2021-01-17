Pre-Loved January: Niagara Falls

Returning to my pre-loved theme after the excitements of the teensiest snowfall yesterday, so what better place to get the wind in your face, the roar of the water and a sight worth getting up for than Niagara Falls in Canada?



It was Half Term in October 2014 and we went on a mad jaunt from Toronto down to New York City via Vermont, Rhode Island, and Long Island, driving in our hire car we picked up after walking across the Rainbow Bridge from Canada to America. It was crazy but brilliant fun.



This is the view of the famous horseshoe falls from the top of the Skylon Tower. I loved watching it from every angle - down in a boat on the water, walking along the shore, in the tunnel behind, over the bridge.........but the Tower gave us the view of its context with the river behind too and that was lovely.



If I close my eyes, I can feel the spray and hear the roar of the water again......