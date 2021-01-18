Pre-Loved January: Highclere Castle

I present to you the new Lord and Lady Grantham, ha ha! It was August 2017, the Teenager was at a church camp and we spent a few days first in Herefordshire and then down in Winchester.



For those of you who are fans of Downton Abbey, you will recognise the iconic building behind us. We had a super visit there on a really hot day and loved wandering inside the house and around the grounds.



It was also the last time the fella grew a beard before his recent sailing course! This was left over from the boys walking the Coast to Coast in July - a 200 mile hike across the breadth of England from the Cumbrian coast through the mountains of the Lake District to the moors and the Yorkshire coast. Understandably, shaving was no more a top priority then than it had been on the boat!