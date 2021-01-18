Previous
Pre-Loved January: Highclere Castle
Photo 1389

Pre-Loved January: Highclere Castle

I present to you the new Lord and Lady Grantham, ha ha! It was August 2017, the Teenager was at a church camp and we spent a few days first in Herefordshire and then down in Winchester.

For those of you who are fans of Downton Abbey, you will recognise the iconic building behind us. We had a super visit there on a really hot day and loved wandering inside the house and around the grounds.

It was also the last time the fella grew a beard before his recent sailing course! This was left over from the boys walking the Coast to Coast in July - a 200 mile hike across the breadth of England from the Cumbrian coast through the mountains of the Lake District to the moors and the Yorkshire coast. Understandably, shaving was no more a top priority then than it had been on the boat!
18th January 2021

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
such a lovely portrait :)
January 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot your Ladyship.
January 18th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot of you and the Lord, perfect placement of your home too
January 18th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh M’Lady what a lovely portrait of you and the Lord! It sounds like the perfect day! Must visit as I love Downton Abbey - I think I would be below stairs! 🤣🤣
January 18th, 2021  
