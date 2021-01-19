Pre-Loved January: Krimml and Beyond

The Krimml Waterfalls in the Hohe Tauern Park in Austria are the highest in the country at a drop of 380 metres and the 5th highest in the world. You can hike up a steep path next to them and it is a great adventure.



When you reach the top, if you are still feeling adventurous, you can walk along the river through this beautiful valley, which takes you all the way across the pass and into Italy.



Having hiked up the narrow wooded path by the falls, this sudden opening out into another world entirely of lush meadows, mountain huts and solitude is so unexpected. It's a very beautiful place.



We hiked up there together on 9th August 2014 and it was one of our most memorable hikes together. My boys there on the path in front of me, marvelling at the unexpected expanse of valley and the brilliance and sparkle of the mountain stream.



A very happy memory.