Pre-Loved January: Möhnesee Dam

This was later in the same trip as yesterday's Austrian hike. On our way driving back to England, we paused at the Möhnesee to take a boat trip on the water there and explore the dam.



It is famed for the "Dambusters" raid on 17th May 1943 in which the dam was breached in an effort to slow down industry in the Röhr Valley. It was successful in this, since industry in the area did not regain speed again until the September, but sadly around 1,600 civilians died in the catastrophic flooding that resulted.



My boys are very passionate about military history and so it was a site of interest for them to see. I found it a very moving place to be. I also realised how extremely difficult it had been for the British pilots to achieve it, given the lie of the land locally.



A fascinating place and quite daunting to stand beneath. The dam is 40 metres high and 650 metres long.