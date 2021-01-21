Pre-Loved January: Milford Sound

A scan of a film print I shot in New Zealand, where we decided to pause for 10 days on our way home from living in Australia for 6 months on business.



We spent most of our time on the South Island and this famed sight is Mitre Peak in Milford Sound, a fjord in the far south west that is surrounded by forest and has some amazing waterfalls.



We took a classic touristy boat trip there and saw dolphins swimming in front of the boat and the tiny little crested penguins native to the area. We drank water straight from the waterfall the tour guide collected in a bucket on the bow of the boat. Great fun trick!



Would love to return to NZ and see more of it. So many diverse sights to see in the two islands, but glad we had the chance to see a little of it on our way through. One day.