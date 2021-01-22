Pre-Loved January: The Kerry Way

Another scan of an old photo! The Kerry Way is a hiking track in the mountains of southern Ireland and it is 120 miles long, beginning and ending in Killarney. Every now and then you can arrive at a section above the famous Ring of Kerry road below and see the tourist coaches doing the circuit, but we preferred the solitude of the mountains and footpaths high above.



We hiked this in 1998, the Summer before we moved to Dublin for 2 years for work. My backpack weighed 24 lbs in the morning and 20 lbs in the evening because of the difference in water weight and food!



It took us 9 days hiking with a day off in the middle on the coast at Waterville. Amazingly we saw a reasonable amount of sunshine, given Ireland is a very rainy and wet country. We did completely drown a few times and on one day, the rain was so heavy the Gore-Tex coats couldn't keep up and the water came straight through. Ugh!



But the views were tremendous, the peat bogs were scary, the flies were astonishingly plentiful considering how high we were most of the time, and the entire adventure was one of our best holidays ever.



You can do it the cheats way, we discovered, and carry next to nothing while sending your luggage ahead of you in the car. We didn't do that! We carried it all on our backs the whole way, which seemed the proper way to do it.