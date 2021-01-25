Previous
Pre-Loved January: Cromer by casablanca
Photo 1395

Pre-Loved January: Cromer

This photo was taken on Easter Saturday back in 2012 when we spent a few days at Cromer in Norfolk. On the North Sea coast, it is not normally anywhere near tropical, but it is a nice spot with long beaches you can walk for miles on.

I find waves to be mesmerising things and I love watching them when they are in smashing against the coastline mode like this.

Wonder when I will see the sea again? We seem to have been in lockdown forever. All rather tedious now and becoming a tad dispiriting. As a friend of mine wrote yesterday, it makes her want to go down to the bottom of her garden and scream! But it wouldn't help, so she doesn't. She keeps busy sewing, I try painting, colouring, baking, made fresh marmalade on Saturday too and reading. Good distractions but inside I am so weary and worried too about friends and relatives currently in hospital. Hoping for a sunny Spring as that always lifts the heart.
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
ace
Gorgeous color and capture.
The pandemic is exhausting mentally, physically and emotionally. A year is a very long time to feel like a prisoner.
moni kozi
Whoa!!!! Great timing!!!!
