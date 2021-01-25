Pre-Loved January: Cromer

This photo was taken on Easter Saturday back in 2012 when we spent a few days at Cromer in Norfolk. On the North Sea coast, it is not normally anywhere near tropical, but it is a nice spot with long beaches you can walk for miles on.



I find waves to be mesmerising things and I love watching them when they are in smashing against the coastline mode like this.



Wonder when I will see the sea again? We seem to have been in lockdown forever. All rather tedious now and becoming a tad dispiriting. As a friend of mine wrote yesterday, it makes her want to go down to the bottom of her garden and scream! But it wouldn't help, so she doesn't. She keeps busy sewing, I try painting, colouring, baking, made fresh marmalade on Saturday too and reading. Good distractions but inside I am so weary and worried too about friends and relatives currently in hospital. Hoping for a sunny Spring as that always lifts the heart.