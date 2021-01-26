Pre-Loved January: Central Park, NY

An iconic view on the bridge with the buildings behind and we were about to head back to the airport after our crazy whistlestop half tem tour in October 2014 from Toronto through Vermont, Rhode Island, Long Island and now New York City.



We loved New York and enjoyed driving into it. The grid system with alternate one way streets made it easy to navigate, but we were also glad to finally get rid of the rental car and start walking!



I felt like I was in every movie set I had ever seen, every place in Central Park looked so familiar despite it being my first ever time in New York City!



The Teenager and me, of course.......he was just 13 then and had managed his goal of being as tall as me and then nudged it up to be an inch higher. These days he towers over me and I tuck under his chin for a hug!