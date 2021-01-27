Goodbye, my friend

My lovely sister in law gave me this Willow Tree for my birthday and it is entitled "sign for love," extra appropriate because I use sign language.



Today I post this in memory of my friend, weakened already by her struggle against lymphoma, lost her battle with covid. She was a brave lady, filled to the brim with sunshine, laughter and kindness and so loving. A beautiful soul and she will be much missed.



All my thoughts and prayers are with her wonderful family and everyone else who, like me, just loved her and feel like there is a little bit less light in the world today now she is gone. ❤️