Pre-Loved January: Rhone Glacier

At a height of 6,000 feet high in the Swiss Alps, the Rhone Glacier gives birth to the might River Rhone.



Over our shoulders, you can see on the right the frozen glacier, on the left the meltwater pool that comes from it and the waterfall beneath that. That is the source of the River Rhone and it is one of the most thrilling places I have ever visited. To see something at its height or at its end is commonplace in my life, but to see something right at its beginning? That is exciting beyond words to me. Oh to have been there when the first star appeared in the galaxy!



A little bit of trivia if you are a James Bond fan, this is the iconic winding valley in which Sean Connery's Bond follows Goldfinger in his huge Rolls Royce and where Tilly Masterson takes a pot shot at him from further up the pass and misses. Bond thinks she is shooting at him but as he says later "you're a terrible shot!"



Many thanks for your kind and supportive comments on yesterday's post. I posted it as a diary moment for me, but also in solidarity with anyone else who is experiencing loss in this pandemic as the rules mean no mixing, no hugging, no sharing of the grief. It can be good to know you are not alone at such times.