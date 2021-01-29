Pre-Loved January: Herculaneum

In the Autumn Half Term of 2016, we spent a delightful week in Sorrento, our first visit to this area. The Amalfi Coast was way more beautiful than we had anticipated and we are keen to re-visit sometime.



We climbed Vesuvius and observed the crater and the steam pouring out of a couple of the vents. Hubby's Dad had been there walking on the volcano not long before she last erupted in 1944, so it had a connection for us.



Pompeii is the most famous destruction of that AD 79 eruption, but on another flank of the volcano is Herculaneum, also destroyed but exceptionally well preserved, even down to the wood used in buildings and villas because of the speed and depth of the ash that fell, some 20 metres deep.



I took this photo in House 22 and it is an astonishingly well preserved wall fresco, the centre panel depicting Neptune and Salacia, the two sea gods.



I was fascinated by the colours and details and awed to be looking at something so old and yet so vivid. A chilling and moving place, it is also thrilling to see and touch something so very ancient.



