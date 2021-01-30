Previous
Next
Pre-Loved January: Thorpe Cloud by casablanca
Photo 1400

Pre-Loved January: Thorpe Cloud

This is the sight that greeted me when I arrived in my room at the Izaak Walton Hotel in Dovedale, Derbyshire and looked out of the window down the gardens.

The iconic hill is called Thorpe Cloud and I found it a mesmerising place, both in daylight and at sunset. Definitely a place I intend to return to when such things are possible again. Lots to explore in the area and for a hiker like me, it is paradise.

It has been lovely throughout January dipping into the archives and finding places I have already been lucky enough to visit and photograph. In February, I will take up the black & white photo challenge that includes a selective "flash of red" image on Valentine's Day.

Some of those images will also be pre-loved because the first week of Landscapes is hard to achieve in lockdown and the same for Portraits. I shall convert them to black & white and have a play with editing. But the other two weeks have topics of Abstract and "Trinket, Trash or Treasure?" so I shall have fun trying to interpret those with fresh images.

Thanks for journeying with me through my pre-loved places. It's been fun having you along for the ride.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise