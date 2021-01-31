Is this the way to Amaryllis? 🎶

I got two amaryllis for Christmas. One year, I am going to grow half a dozen just for fun! I love watching them grow.



On the left is Caprice and on the right is Christmas Star. Can't remember what they look like, so the flowers will be a surprise!



Caprice is currently winning and it looks as if the flower may appear very soon.......I will let you know when it does!