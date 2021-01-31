Sign up
Photo 1401
Is this the way to Amaryllis? 🎶
I got two amaryllis for Christmas. One year, I am going to grow half a dozen just for fun! I love watching them grow.
On the left is Caprice and on the right is Christmas Star. Can't remember what they look like, so the flowers will be a surprise!
Caprice is currently winning and it looks as if the flower may appear very soon.......I will let you know when it does!
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1588
photos
165
followers
69
following
Casablanca
ace
@taffy
Posted this remembering how much fun we had growing Amaryllis plants simultaneously last year! This was last year's model!
https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2020-01-26
January 31st, 2021
KV
ace
They sure are beautiful. Nice growth progression.
January 31st, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
It is so much fun to see them grow, they change almost daily!
January 31st, 2021
Pat Thacker
What fun to grow these and the added excitement of not knowing the colour! I really like your stepped collage, very nicely done.
January 31st, 2021
