Week 1: Landscape: Camber Sands by casablanca
Week 1: Landscape: Camber Sands

Beginning February's B&W challenge and using archive images for week 1 as the topic is landscape and I am in lockdown.

This place is Camber Sands in Sussex, a favourite beach since childhood holidays introduced me to the wonder and fun of playing in sand dunes.

A conversion from colour, I like the way the mono brings out the sunlight on the water as the rain began to sweep in.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Issi Bannerman ace
Yay! Great layers in this one. I am fortunate to be locked down in the country, so I can do landscapes no problem. It's about all I've been doing for months ... in fact, nearly a year! Landscapes and nature ... that's my lot, but I'm happy with it for the moment. I know it could be much, much worse!
February 1st, 2021  
moni kozi
Wonderful lines and tones. And the diagonal streak of light or rain is so dynamic.
February 1st, 2021  
Andy Wood ace
Super dramatic
February 1st, 2021  
