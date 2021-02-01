Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1402
Week 1: Landscape: Camber Sands
Beginning February's B&W challenge and using archive images for week 1 as the topic is landscape and I am in lockdown.
This place is Camber Sands in Sussex, a favourite beach since childhood holidays introduced me to the wonder and fun of playing in sand dunes.
A conversion from colour, I like the way the mono brings out the sunlight on the water as the rain began to sweep in.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1590
photos
166
followers
69
following
384% complete
View this month »
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Latest from all albums
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
150
1401
1402
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
10th April 2008 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yay! Great layers in this one. I am fortunate to be locked down in the country, so I can do landscapes no problem. It's about all I've been doing for months ... in fact, nearly a year! Landscapes and nature ... that's my lot, but I'm happy with it for the moment. I know it could be much, much worse!
February 1st, 2021
moni kozi
Wonderful lines and tones. And the diagonal streak of light or rain is so dynamic.
February 1st, 2021
Andy Wood
ace
Super dramatic
February 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close