Week 1: Landscape: Camber Sands

Beginning February's B&W challenge and using archive images for week 1 as the topic is landscape and I am in lockdown.



This place is Camber Sands in Sussex, a favourite beach since childhood holidays introduced me to the wonder and fun of playing in sand dunes.



A conversion from colour, I like the way the mono brings out the sunlight on the water as the rain began to sweep in.