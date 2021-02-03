Previous
Week 1: Landscapes: Brimham Rocks by casablanca
Photo 1404

Week 1: Landscapes: Brimham Rocks

The National Trust website introduces this amazing area in North Yorkshire with this:  "The natural spectacle of Brimham Rocks, with its giant rock formations, was created by an immense river 100 million years before the first dinosaurs walked the earth, and a visit to this amazing landscape is truly a journey into pre-history."

Many of the rocks have names as they resemble animals or other fantastical things to the imagination.  I love wandering and climbing around here and first visited with my then boyfriend when we were courting all those years ago.

This viewpoint is from the visitor's centre looking down at the beginning of the site.  It really is quite something to explore and I recommend it. Another place I look forward to returning to at some point when life is more normal than it is now.
Casablanca

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This sounds like an interesting place to visit, nice leading lines too
February 3rd, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful B&W of another of my favourite places!! I think you and I have followed each other around the UK over the years!! Maybe we were once in the same place at the same time? Now wouldn't that be strange!! LOL!!
February 3rd, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. A great place to visit. Looks wonderful in b&w.
February 3rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@pamknowler That would be very funny! Having stood next to Jackie and talked as we both photographed the same red squirrel and had no idea who the other one was, only finding out when we got home and both published an almost identical red squirrel, I now think anything is possible! When I published the image from Herculaneum, a friend published hers that was taken just 2 days after and we had no idea we had been there at the same time!
February 3rd, 2021  
