Week 1: Landscapes: Brimham Rocks

The National Trust website introduces this amazing area in North Yorkshire with this: "The natural spectacle of Brimham Rocks, with its giant rock formations, was created by an immense river 100 million years before the first dinosaurs walked the earth, and a visit to this amazing landscape is truly a journey into pre-history."



Many of the rocks have names as they resemble animals or other fantastical things to the imagination. I love wandering and climbing around here and first visited with my then boyfriend when we were courting all those years ago.



This viewpoint is from the visitor's centre looking down at the beginning of the site. It really is quite something to explore and I recommend it. Another place I look forward to returning to at some point when life is more normal than it is now.