Week 1: Landscapes: Chatsworth Fountain

Continuing with Flash of Red B&W challenge and using archive shots for this landscape week as I am in lockdown and my town centre is not conducive to such things!



Took this shot on the day I met up with 365's Pam and Louise & Ken at Chatsworth. It is the fountain spray on the lake in the gardens and I just enjoyed the light and texture of the water droplets in B&W.