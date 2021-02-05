Week 1: Landscapes: Kitzbühel

People often ask me what I do when we go on a skiing holiday, as I do not ski. The answer is this.



This shot is from a section of the Winterwanderweg, the path for walkers up in the mountains so you get the fun of hiking in the snow and mostly without the risk of being mown down by skiers and snowboarders, though I have had some near misses in my time!



You can see the ski tracks on the right below my path and some animal tracks on the same section.



Who could resist this glorious sight? I adore mountains. So I take the cable car to the top with the boys, they go off skiing and I meet them now and then at mountain alms for lunch or coffee break.



To me, there is nothing like being at the tops of the mountains in the snow and in the brightness. Snow boots, camera and solitude and I am a happy girl.