Week 1: Landscapes: Kitzbühel by casablanca
Week 1: Landscapes: Kitzbühel

People often ask me what I do when we go on a skiing holiday, as I do not ski. The answer is this.

This shot is from a section of the Winterwanderweg, the path for walkers up in the mountains so you get the fun of hiking in the snow and mostly without the risk of being mown down by skiers and snowboarders, though I have had some near misses in my time!

You can see the ski tracks on the right below my path and some animal tracks on the same section.

Who could resist this glorious sight? I adore mountains. So I take the cable car to the top with the boys, they go off skiing and I meet them now and then at mountain alms for lunch or coffee break.

To me, there is nothing like being at the tops of the mountains in the snow and in the brightness. Snow boots, camera and solitude and I am a happy girl.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Maggiemae ace
You don't ski?? But you must be so strong and motivated to get this scene for us to totally admire! fav
February 5th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@kwind There is even a little love heart in the animal tracks by that central pole. Made me think of you and smile!
February 5th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
So beautiful!! I love the sight of snowy mountains. One year I didn't ski but walked - a whole new experience and I found muscles in my legs I hadn't met before!! LOL!!
February 5th, 2021  
