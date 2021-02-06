Week 1: Landscapes: Symonds Yat

This delightful little spot by the river is in the Wye Valley, close to Ross-on-Wye. It's close to the border between Wales and England and a very pretty place to wander.



I used to holiday not far from here as a child, so it was nice to head back there a few years ago with hubby while the Teenager was away on a church youth camp.



Edited with a slightly silvered effect.