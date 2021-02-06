Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1407
Week 1: Landscapes: Symonds Yat
This delightful little spot by the river is in the Wye Valley, close to Ross-on-Wye. It's close to the border between Wales and England and a very pretty place to wander.
I used to holiday not far from here as a child, so it was nice to head back there a few years ago with hubby while the Teenager was away on a church youth camp.
Edited with a slightly silvered effect.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Tags
for2021
moni kozi
Wow! I like the warmth in this so much. And the scenery is so gorgeous. At some point i was wondering if sepia or cyanotype would fit the flash of red challenge. But hey, it's our playground, right. And if we decide they fit, than it's settled. Right?
February 6th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous image!! I love it there!! Stopped off many times especially on the top with the wonderful view of the winding river. A stunning area to visit!!
February 6th, 2021
