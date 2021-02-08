Previous
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure by casablanca
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

This little lady has been with me almost all my life since the late 60s. She is inside a beautiful wooden music box my Dad made for when I was little.

Back then she had legs as well that hooked on and would spin as she danced to the music. Those were lost many decades ago, but the box still works and when you wind the key in the base, she still dances and spins in her pretty blue dress.

I now use the compartment inside the music box to keep my most special treasures, but the box itself is one of my greatest treasures because of the hands that made it especially for me.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Great narrative, she sounds very special
February 8th, 2021  
