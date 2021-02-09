Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

Inside my precious music box I posted yesterday, I have all my little treasures from over the years and this is an orange badge from the original release of Disney's "The Aristocats," which was the first film I ever saw at the cinema as a child.



It was early in 1971 and I remember walking up the amazingly grand staircase, the plush red velvet seats, the usherette with her tray on ribbons around her neck selling ice cream and cigarettes during the reel change and the waft of the blue smoke from the smoking section of the cinema. Back then, the only difference between smokers and non smokers was whether or not you had an ashtray tucked into the back of the seat in front of you. Smokers sat on the right side of the auditorium and non smokers on the left.



This is still one of my favourite films and if you can fall in love with a cat, Thomas O'Malley was my hero! Snowing outside and as I look at the fire I just built in the woodburning stove, I can echo the sentiments "Everybody wants to be a cat." Where else would a cat be, eh?