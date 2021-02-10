Previous
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure by casablanca
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

Another gem from my treasure box from the 1970s. Who could forget The Fonz from the TV show "Happy Days?" The king of cool. This badge was my membership badge for the Fonz Cool Club of Britain. Classic fan club, but oh so much fun!

I have a memory of my uncle meeting Henry Winkler, who played The Fonz, at some point in the 70s and found him to be a really friendly, engaging and welcoming man. I always find that deeply refreshing when a star behaves like a normal person and doesn't opt for "celebrity" in their approach to people. I think he's one of the good guys!
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Junko Y ace
Shall I send you my photo of me with The Fonz? :) Do I have to put it on a button or magnet first?
February 10th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@jyokota You met him?? How wonderful! You can just send it straight LOL
February 10th, 2021  
Lynn ace
That is something to treasure! I always loved watching Happy Days as a child
February 10th, 2021  
