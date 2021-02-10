Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

Another gem from my treasure box from the 1970s. Who could forget The Fonz from the TV show "Happy Days?" The king of cool. This badge was my membership badge for the Fonz Cool Club of Britain. Classic fan club, but oh so much fun!



I have a memory of my uncle meeting Henry Winkler, who played The Fonz, at some point in the 70s and found him to be a really friendly, engaging and welcoming man. I always find that deeply refreshing when a star behaves like a normal person and doesn't opt for "celebrity" in their approach to people. I think he's one of the good guys!