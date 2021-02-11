Previous
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure by casablanca
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

Another treasure from my music box, this is my Noddy Club badge.  The same character as in the Enid Blyton stories, but the club was attached to the breakfast cereal Ricicles, which were sugar covered Rice Krispies.

I loved Ricicles!  And I still quote the advertising song "Ricicles are twicicles as nicicles."  You joined the Noddy Club by sending back a certain number of carboard tokens from the cereal box and probably a postal order with them, I don't recall as I was pre-school at the time.  But I loved being a member and I still proudly hang on to my badge!

For those of you with ultra long memories of that era, I was also a member of The Tufty Club, the big red squirrel involved in the Road Safety Campaign.  I also uncovered my Abba Fan Club badge in the box too, though that was a little later.  You get a lot of memories going through your treasure box........more tomorrow!
Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Wow, I’m both amazed at all the clubs you belonged to and that you still have the badges!
February 11th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I still love Noddy and would really like to have a working real size Noddy car. I treasure my Tufty club badge to this day.
February 11th, 2021  
