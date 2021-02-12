Previous
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure by casablanca
Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

When I was 7, I began attending a local Sunday School at 3pm on Sunday afternoons.  Sometimes I feigned sickness so I could stay at home and watch Roger Moore and Tony Curtis in The Persuaders, which coincided on the TV!  No such thing as a video player back then.  But mostly I went and I enjoyed it. 

After Sunday School, you graduated to a thing called Covenanters, kind of like Sunday School for teenagers.  First you were a Juco (Junior Covenanter) and then a Covenanter.  The two badges displayed here are the Century Badge for 100 attendances at Girl Covenanters and the silver badge with the sword was my brother's, which he gained for attending Boy Covenanters.

They were lovely, kind people, dedicated to encouraging young people in life and faith, and I used to go on Summer Camps with them too in my early teens.  We had lots of fun and I learned a lot about the Bible. I wonder if the Covenanters are still going?  I have no idea but I remember those times with affection.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Casablanca

JackieR ace
Fabulous depth of field. You were up early to take this!!
February 12th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Ah, The Persuaders, one of my favourites!
February 12th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image, and a wonderful narrative!
February 12th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Such an interesting narrative! Not heard about the Covenanters before. I used to attend a Methodist mission on a Sunday and on Tuesday for youth club (if you had been on Sunday). We also went away to camp! What fun it was. As my family were CofE - weddings and funerals only - I was the odd one out in the family! Still am! 🤣🤣🤣
February 12th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great image, memories and treasures. I have not heard of the Covenanters.
February 12th, 2021  
