Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

When I was 7, I began attending a local Sunday School at 3pm on Sunday afternoons. Sometimes I feigned sickness so I could stay at home and watch Roger Moore and Tony Curtis in The Persuaders, which coincided on the TV! No such thing as a video player back then. But mostly I went and I enjoyed it.



After Sunday School, you graduated to a thing called Covenanters, kind of like Sunday School for teenagers. First you were a Juco (Junior Covenanter) and then a Covenanter. The two badges displayed here are the Century Badge for 100 attendances at Girl Covenanters and the silver badge with the sword was my brother's, which he gained for attending Boy Covenanters.



They were lovely, kind people, dedicated to encouraging young people in life and faith, and I used to go on Summer Camps with them too in my early teens. We had lots of fun and I learned a lot about the Bible. I wonder if the Covenanters are still going? I have no idea but I remember those times with affection.