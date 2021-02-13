Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

Another badge from my treasure box. It is June 1977 and it is Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee. I was at school and we had a lot of projects and concerts around the topic, as you can imagine! We had a street party on the day with lots of games and sports in the field at the end of our road and then trestle tables laid out with food on in the square at the bottom of the street. The houses were all decorated from the roofs to the front walls with red, white and blue bunting and we all wore Union Jack hats.



All the children were given a badge to commemorate the day and this is mine. Interestingly, my Father remembers being given a book at school to commemorate the Coronation of King George VI in 1937. My mother in law remembers being given a mug for the same event too. Clearly a tradition to give something to the children on the day of a special royal occasion!



The background picture is not my street and is a news photo, but my Dad has pictures of the day in our road somewhere. I must see if I can find them!