Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure by casablanca
Photo 1414

Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure

Another badge from my treasure box. It is June 1977 and it is Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee.  I was at school and we had a lot of projects and concerts around the topic, as you can imagine!  We had a street party on the day with lots of games and sports in the field at the end of our road and then trestle tables laid out with food on in the square at the bottom of the street.  The houses were all decorated from the roofs to the front walls with red, white and blue bunting and we all wore Union Jack hats.  

All the children were given a badge to commemorate the day and this is mine.  Interestingly, my Father remembers being given a book at school to commemorate the Coronation of King George VI in 1937.  My mother in law remembers being given a mug for the same event too.  Clearly a tradition to give something to the children on the day of a special royal occasion!

The background picture is not my street and is a news photo, but my Dad has pictures of the day in our road somewhere. I must see if I can find them!
13th February 2021

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
I enjoyed your narrative and collage!
February 13th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
Eldest was given a teddy with a royal jumper on to celebrate Queens something (what happened in 2012?) at his preschool. Littest was born 2 days after, it became his teddy. Littlest doesn't like to wear pjs in bed, doesn't wear socks in doors, he is a heated oven so clothes are just a hindrance really. Anyway story is, teddy didn't like his royal red jumper and kept taking his jumper off too in bed. Teddy is not very big, jumper is now lost so you'd never know he was a royal teddy celebrating a big event but he is a well loved teddy.
February 13th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Keeping all these relics from so many years ago means you must be quite a collector. But thank you for sharing. I remember when I was a little boy and Malta was a British colony, we had a visit from the queen and school children where given a UK flag, taken to watch the queen pass by and cheer and wave the flag as she passed by.
February 13th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@newbank 2012 was the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, 60 years on the throne as opposed to the one above, which was just 25 years. Fabulous story, what a great teddy and love that littlest still has him.
February 13th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A great souvenir and memory.
February 13th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I’ll be sorry when this week is over, I’ve really enjoyed your treasures.
February 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Another beautiful treasure, you have so many wonderful memories out of your treasure box.
February 13th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
I remember Virginia Wade winning Wimbledon! Wow! A British woman in Silver Jubilee year! She certainly hit the headlines!
February 13th, 2021  
Hazel ace
Beautifully assembled!
February 13th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
@casablanca I remember the day of the celebrations waddling very heavily pregnant in a parade. I had been poorly all pregnancy and couldnt wait to be induced so it'll all passed in bit of a blur!
February 13th, 2021  
