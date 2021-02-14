Week 2: Trinket, Trash or Treasure ❤️

For my "Flash of Red" day in honour of Valentine's Day, I have my final treasure from my music box. Today, I celebrate love and am grateful for my family and my friends, both past and present who have brought so much richness into my life.



The Snoopy badge belonged to my late brother and he was a brilliant artist. He painted a huge copy of Snoopy hugging Woodstock on his bedroom wall along with many other murals!



That's him on the bike in the background the year before he died. He was a very keen racing cyclist and raced with a local club. This shot is from my all time favourite circuit, Eastway, which was a wonderful outdoor cycle circuit in East London that sadly got bulldozed for the 2012 Olympics when the site was entirely redesigned.



I remember it with fondness and even after more than 40 years, I still miss the fella on the bike. I remember him with a smile on my face and am grateful to have had him in my life, if only for those short years. Happy Valentine's Day, everybody! ❤️💌❤️