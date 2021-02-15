Week 3: Portraits

Just for fun, kicking off portrait week with an image of me and my man, taken last weekend during our little Wild West Party we had, just the three of us at home as we are in lockdown.



Dressed up, decorated the house with fake campfires, balloons, Wild West signage and hung this backdrop in the lounge. Ate chilli and tacos, drank tequila, Jack Daniels and plenty of American beer and watched "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" on DVD in the evening. We had a good day for the fella, y'all.



This one made us laugh out loud......cheeky man! Took it on the self timer, so it is still my photo lol