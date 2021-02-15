Previous
Next
Week 3: Portraits by casablanca
Photo 1416

Week 3: Portraits

Just for fun, kicking off portrait week with an image of me and my man, taken last weekend during our little Wild West Party we had, just the three of us at home as we are in lockdown.

Dressed up, decorated the house with fake campfires, balloons, Wild West signage and hung this backdrop in the lounge. Ate chilli and tacos, drank tequila, Jack Daniels and plenty of American beer and watched "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" on DVD in the evening. We had a good day for the fella, y'all.

This one made us laugh out loud......cheeky man! Took it on the self timer, so it is still my photo lol
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Wood ace
Yeeha
February 15th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
LOL Casablanca - that's hilarious - what a man - and what a fabulous family you are. I just love your crazy themed events! This photo is magic! XX
February 15th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
God, I love this. I can't believe you did all that. Good on y'all!
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise