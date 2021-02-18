Sign up
Photo 1419
Week 3: Portraits
Another conversion from the archives into B&W for the challenge today and it is World Book Day in March 2019, my Teenager is in his final year of 6th Form at school and he spent the day as Sherlock Holmes. Great fun indeed, Watson.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1610
photos
168
followers
69
following
388% complete
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th March 2019 7:41am
for2021
moni kozi
heheee... how nice!
February 18th, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
The perfect Sherlock!
February 18th, 2021
