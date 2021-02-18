Previous
Week 3: Portraits by casablanca
Photo 1419

Week 3: Portraits

Another conversion from the archives into B&W for the challenge today and it is World Book Day in March 2019, my Teenager is in his final year of 6th Form at school and he spent the day as Sherlock Holmes. Great fun indeed, Watson.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
moni kozi
heheee... how nice!
February 18th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
The perfect Sherlock!
February 18th, 2021  
