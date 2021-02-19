Previous
Next
Week 3: Portrait by casablanca
Photo 1420

Week 3: Portrait

I don't own a cat, although I adore them, because I am allergic. This gorgeous creature belongs to a friend.

Teenager had gone round to their house with his guitar to play for a bit and when he looked around, the cat had climbed into his guitar case for a nap!

I love the look on her face. Mine now! What's your problem?
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
true: if you want one, get your own! this is feline property now.
February 19th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
What a little beauty! I love the way cats like to get into things. My old cats used to love a cardboard box!
February 19th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
They are such opportunist and give that withering look to put you in your place.🤣
February 19th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Oh so cuuuute!!!
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise