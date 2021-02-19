Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1420
Week 3: Portrait
I don't own a cat, although I adore them, because I am allergic. This gorgeous creature belongs to a friend.
Teenager had gone round to their house with his guitar to play for a bit and when he looked around, the cat had climbed into his guitar case for a nap!
I love the look on her face. Mine now! What's your problem?
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
4
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1611
photos
168
followers
69
following
389% complete
View this month »
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
10th October 2017 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
moni kozi
true: if you want one, get your own! this is feline property now.
February 19th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
What a little beauty! I love the way cats like to get into things. My old cats used to love a cardboard box!
February 19th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
They are such opportunist and give that withering look to put you in your place.🤣
February 19th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Oh so cuuuute!!!
February 19th, 2021
