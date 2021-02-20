Week 3: Portraits

Back to my favourite model! This is the Teenager on his birthday last Summer. We had a Beach Party in the garden, playing swingball, quoits, basketball and had the sandpit out and the paddling pool and messed about with balloon games too. Just the three of us, lockdown again, of course! But great fun.



I love the look of concentration and hope in his face - he is watching the ball as it heads for the basketball hoop and hoping it went in!



The t-shirt is bright orange. I had an identical one. Camp Half-Blood is from the Percy Jackson series of books by Rick Riordan. We absolutely love them, so the t-shirts were a surprise for the day too. If you've never read them, they are a brilliant fun mix of teenagers and Greek legends, but don't go near the films - they were terrible!