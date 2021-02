Week 3: Portraits

Started this portrait week with a fun one, so I am ending with a fun one too.



This was my 50th birthday, so bumping into Jim Carrey for a bit of a celebratory dance was a great beginning to the day. Would have been even better if he hadn't been made of wax! Madame Tussaud's in London, of course, but it was my first ever visit there so I fulfilled an ambition and absolutely loved it.