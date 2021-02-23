Previous
Week 4: Abstract elements by casablanca
Photo 1424

Week 4: Abstract elements

Something about a red brick wall that always appeals to me. The roughness of the texture, the disappearing point of the lines if you look along it at an angle.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
moni kozi
gorgeous textures!
February 23rd, 2021  
