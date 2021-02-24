Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1425
Week 4: Abstract Elements
The water on the leaf looked like a silver sword to me, covered in droplets of mercury. I like abstract week. It makes you look more closely at the details of the world around you.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1616
photos
169
followers
69
following
390% complete
View this month »
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Cazzi
ace
Oh I really like this and I totally agree how looking for abstracts makes you look so much more intently at the world around us. I'd quite like to see this in colour too. I'm thinking a painting project coming on....! 😀
February 24th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@serendypyty
I have no idea how I would do those round droplets in paint! The rosebuds people have done have awed and bewildered me LOL But it is a thought.....
February 24th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Very nice, well spotted.
February 24th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, very textural looking
February 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close