Previous
Next
Week 4: Abstract Elements by casablanca
Photo 1425

Week 4: Abstract Elements

The water on the leaf looked like a silver sword to me, covered in droplets of mercury. I like abstract week. It makes you look more closely at the details of the world around you.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Oh I really like this and I totally agree how looking for abstracts makes you look so much more intently at the world around us. I'd quite like to see this in colour too. I'm thinking a painting project coming on....! 😀
February 24th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@serendypyty I have no idea how I would do those round droplets in paint! The rosebuds people have done have awed and bewildered me LOL But it is a thought.....
February 24th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Very nice, well spotted.
February 24th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, very textural looking
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise