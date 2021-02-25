Week 4: Abstract Elements

This sculpture is called The Pilgrim's Staff by artist Michael Johnson and is visible outside a local town's council offices. I rather like the lines and wrap around leaves of this rather abstract design, depicting the pilgrims walk and various elements associated with the town's history. The town was on the Pilgrim's Way, a route on foot to reach Canterbury in Kent, and pilgrims would stop at the Thomas a Beckett chapel in the town, now in ruins. Made of stainless steel and bronze, it stands at 10 feet tall and shines in the light. It's different, I quite like it.



