Week 4: Abstract Elements by casablanca
Photo 1426

Week 4: Abstract Elements

This sculpture is called The Pilgrim's Staff by artist Michael Johnson and is visible outside a local town's  council offices.  I rather like the lines and wrap around leaves of this rather abstract design, depicting the pilgrims walk and various elements associated with the town's history.  The town was on the Pilgrim's Way, a route on foot to reach Canterbury in Kent, and pilgrims would stop at the Thomas a Beckett chapel in the town, now in ruins. Made of stainless steel and bronze, it stands at 10 feet tall and shines in the light. It's different, I quite like it.

25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Casablanca

Pam Knowler ace
What a beautiful sculpture.
February 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating piece. I googled his work and interested to see that he has many other works throughout towns in the U.K.
February 25th, 2021  
Peter H ace
This is nice, I like it. And a great pov.
February 25th, 2021  
