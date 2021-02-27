Previous
Week 4: Abstract Elements by casablanca
Photo 1428

Week 4: Abstract Elements

Caught sight of my little fairy, who was a gift from a Swiss friend many years ago, silhouetted against the lamp and rather liked the lines and shapes. The lamp's design of forest and birds seemed an appropriate background for her too.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
Pam Knowler ace
Pretty! I like the wings against the light.
February 27th, 2021  
