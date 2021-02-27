Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1428
Week 4: Abstract Elements
Caught sight of my little fairy, who was a gift from a Swiss friend many years ago, silhouetted against the lamp and rather liked the lines and shapes. The lamp's design of forest and birds seemed an appropriate background for her too.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1619
photos
170
followers
68
following
391% complete
View this month »
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th February 2021 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Pretty! I like the wings against the light.
February 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close