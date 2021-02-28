Previous
Week 4: Abstract Elements by casablanca
Photo 1429

Week 4: Abstract Elements

My final image on the last day of the B&W challenge month and it comes from a little pond in a nearby small wood. The pond is usually much smaller but we have had a lot of rain!

I liked the mish mash of lines and shapes refllected in the water, softer against the slightly sharper fence panel at the end. It's just a panel on its own, not connected to a fence, but designed to stop people falling in where the footpath behind is narrow, I suspect.

I have enjoyed the challenge of B&W and will experiment some more with it this year, but also looking forward to beginning Rainbow Month tomorrow for March and seeing some colour again!

