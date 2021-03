Rainbow 1: Red

Beginning the Rainbow Month today where there is a set colour for each day of the week in a cycle. Nice to see colour again after a month of black and white.



This little rocking horse is in my doll's house and is the only remaining piece left from my childhood doll's house. I saved up my pocket money to buy this as a child in the late 60s and it was always one of my favourite pieces.



I have a doll's house again now that my boys bought me about 10 years ago, so the rocking horse has a new home.