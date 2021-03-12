Sign up
Photo 1441
Rainbow 12: Blue
Back to my doll's house today and the blue of my little lad's shirt as he practices playing his lute.
Thanks for your kind comments, I suddenly began to feel better late yesterday afternoon, so things are looking up.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1634
photos
171
followers
68
following
394% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th March 2021 7:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
