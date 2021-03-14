Rainbow 14: Pink: Mother's Day UK

This can be a bittersweet day for many, so I send you my love today and a big bouquet of best wishes, whether you have been lucky enough to be a mother or not. Women are marvellous and extraordinary creatures and I salute you all. If today is poignant because you can't be with your loved ones or you have suffered a recent loss, I send you my heartfelt virtual hugs. Just know you are not alone and you are loved. Raising my breakfast mug of tea to all of you: mothers, daughters, sisters, cousins, aunties and friends. You are worth celebrating simply because you live and breathe and are made in the image of God. You are glorious. Happy Mother's Day to you all! And have a cake :)