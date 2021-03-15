Rainbow 15: Red

This fine gentleman is the Mayor of Trumpton and an emblem of my childhood.Trumpton was one of three stop-motion children's series on BBC television and it began in 1967. The other two series were Camberwick Green and Chigley and they were all set in Trumptonshire.



I absolutely loved it and when we spotted this figure in "That Shop" in Cowes on the Isle of Wight last year when visiting the Teenager on his course, we simply had to have it! He is the one character whose real name is never revealed, but he is simply known as "The Mayor." Ah, nostalgia's not what it used to be, eh?



Just waved my Teenager goodbye early this morning, heading back to the island to hopefully complete his Dinghy Instructor Course........third time lucky?! Hopefully no lockdowns or anything else to scupper him this time! He will only be gone 2.5 weeks, but I shall still miss the lad. He is such excellent company.