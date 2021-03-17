Previous
Next
Rainbow 17: Yellow by casablanca
Photo 1446

Rainbow 17: Yellow

Grateful at the moment for autofocus! This is a tulip on my dining table seen through the bottom of a drinking glass just for fun for today's colour. (Shouldn't it be green today? Happy St Patrick's Day!)

Thanks for your support yesterday over my eyes. The conclusion was that my prescription had indeed suddenly changed - longer sight in both eyes, further astigamatism in the left eye but the right eye has a Macular Hole.

So I am being referred to a specialist to check out the extent of it. Fascinating experience to find the letters on the chart looked like they were literally dancing! And the grid I was asked to look at was straight and normal on the left, but had extra lines and was wavy and distorted on the right.

New glasses ordered for new prescription and I await the advice of a specialist and hope that surgery is not necessary! Not online much as I can't really see, but having a brief peek now and then. Sending y'all lots of love and wishing you a Happy St Patrick's Day.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Smiling at this tulip, as I see a naked lady bending over and hugging her knees! I'm seeing things too, I think! Hope you get your eye problems sorted out rapidly, without surgical intervention.
March 17th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I see exactly what Issi sees @jamibann

Glad to hear you now know the issue with your eyes, fingers crossed it is able to be rectified easily
March 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise