Rainbow 17: Yellow

Grateful at the moment for autofocus! This is a tulip on my dining table seen through the bottom of a drinking glass just for fun for today's colour. (Shouldn't it be green today? Happy St Patrick's Day!)



Thanks for your support yesterday over my eyes. The conclusion was that my prescription had indeed suddenly changed - longer sight in both eyes, further astigamatism in the left eye but the right eye has a Macular Hole.



So I am being referred to a specialist to check out the extent of it. Fascinating experience to find the letters on the chart looked like they were literally dancing! And the grid I was asked to look at was straight and normal on the left, but had extra lines and was wavy and distorted on the right.



New glasses ordered for new prescription and I await the advice of a specialist and hope that surgery is not necessary! Not online much as I can't really see, but having a brief peek now and then. Sending y'all lots of love and wishing you a Happy St Patrick's Day.