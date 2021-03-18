Previous
Rainbow 18: Green by casablanca
Photo 1447

Rainbow 18: Green

I bought this little angel necklace at the Christmas Market in Mittersill, Austria just after my darling hubby fell off the mountain and shattered his ankle in many places and he was lying in the hospital after a 6.5 hour surgery.

He's pretty much back to normal now after 2 years, but the little green angel necklace always reminds me of that time and also of the kindness of our friends who run the hotel in the village. I remember looking at our friend Andrea with thanks and saying "du bist mein Engel." She was an absolute gift from God that week and I'll never forget it.

Photographed here for the colour Green today, lying against my iPad cover.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely and I like your composition and colours. I can't believe it's two years since your hubby did his ankle.
March 18th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
"You are my angel"! My husband shattered his ankle 45 years ago in a car crash. He limps if he has to stand for too long on a hard surface. Hope yours heals well! Even after 2 years!
March 18th, 2021  
