Rainbow 18: Green

I bought this little angel necklace at the Christmas Market in Mittersill, Austria just after my darling hubby fell off the mountain and shattered his ankle in many places and he was lying in the hospital after a 6.5 hour surgery.



He's pretty much back to normal now after 2 years, but the little green angel necklace always reminds me of that time and also of the kindness of our friends who run the hotel in the village. I remember looking at our friend Andrea with thanks and saying "du bist mein Engel." She was an absolute gift from God that week and I'll never forget it.



Photographed here for the colour Green today, lying against my iPad cover.