Rainbow 19: Blue

One of my face masks laying on a blue balloon! First blue thing available today :)



Good news: although I still can't see well and am still spinning with frequent vertigo as the poor old eyes work hard to fix the prescription change but without the new glasses yet, I do have a specialist appointment on Monday to check out the Macular Hole they found. So I shall see what the Professor says about that anyway and hope for my new glasses to come asap!



Apologies for minimal commenting - it's just too hard using the screen for any length of time.