Rainbow 19: Blue by casablanca
Rainbow 19: Blue

One of my face masks laying on a blue balloon! First blue thing available today :)

Good news: although I still can't see well and am still spinning with frequent vertigo as the poor old eyes work hard to fix the prescription change but without the new glasses yet, I do have a specialist appointment on Monday to check out the Macular Hole they found. So I shall see what the Professor says about that anyway and hope for my new glasses to come asap!

Apologies for minimal commenting - it's just too hard using the screen for any length of time.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely composition of blues!
March 19th, 2021  
moni kozi
Gorgeous blues!
March 19th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful blues - a pretty mask!! Glad you have an appointment on Monday - fingers crossed it can be treated non-surgically. Lets hope you get your new glasses soon and that they help with the vertigo.
March 19th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Such a pretty mask, lovely blues.

So pleased to hear you get to see the doctor on Monday
March 19th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Very attractive mask and looks fine on the light blue background. Pleased that you will hopefully sort your eye problem soon.
March 19th, 2021  
